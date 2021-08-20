It happened at the junction of Boar Lane and Briggate at about 2.33am on Friday, August 20.

A 32-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation in Lower Briggate.

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

A man was stabbed at the junction of Briggate and Boar Lane.

He remains in a stable condition.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officers arrested three men aged 18, 19 and 24 in connection with the incident.

They remain in custody.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has received very serious injuries and it’s quite apparent that this could have had far more serious consequences for him.

“Although our enquiries remain at an early stage, this appears to have been an unprovoked attack arising from a dispute in the street.

“It’s clear from CCTV that there are several people in the area at the time of incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any aspect of it to help us build up a full picture of what occurred.”