Briggate: Three arrested after 16-year-old stabbed in Leeds city centre street fight
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 6.29pm yesterday (Thursday, May 9), police were called to reports of a fight at the junction of Briggate and Kirkgate in Leeds city centre, with a male seen with injuries.
Officers attended and a 19-year-old man was arrested nearby in relation to the incident. A knife and bags of cannabis were recovered, and he was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers also located a 16-year-old male with injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries from being punched and a knife wound to his hand.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
“He was released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of affray. A 16-year-old male who was with him was also arrested on suspicion of affray and on suspicion of possession of a knife and possession of cannabis.”
The three arrested remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.