A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed after a fight broke out in Leeds city centre.

At 6.29pm yesterday (Thursday, May 9), police were called to reports of a fight at the junction of Briggate and Kirkgate in Leeds city centre, with a male seen with injuries.

Officers attended and a 19-year-old man was arrested nearby in relation to the incident. A knife and bags of cannabis were recovered, and he was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were called to reports of a fight at the junction of Briggate and Kirkgate. Picture: James Hardisty

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers also located a 16-year-old male with injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries from being punched and a knife wound to his hand.

“He was released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of affray. A 16-year-old male who was with him was also arrested on suspicion of affray and on suspicion of possession of a knife and possession of cannabis.”