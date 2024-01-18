Thornville Road Headingley: Man left with serious facial injuries after unprovoked attack on Leeds night out
The incident, that happened last year in Thornville Road, left the 20-year-old victim with serious injuries to his face.
He was on a night out when a car suddenly stopped in front of the group he was with and two passengers got out. One of them punched him in the face, causing him to fall backwards to the ground.
The men then got back in the car and drove away. This unprovoked attack was reported on March 29.
The suspect has been described as Asian, with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a grey t-shirt with the Nike logo across the chest, dark trousers and dark shoes.
West Yorkshire Police has been carrying out enquiries since the incident, but now need help in identifying him.
Anyone who recognises the man should call 101 and quote crime reference 13230183364, or report online using the force’s Live Chat website.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.