Thornes Park Wakefield: Park taped off as police investigate a 'serious sexual offence' against woman
A scene has been put in place at the entrance to a park in Wakefield after a woman was sexually assaulted earlier this week.
Officers are investigating after a woman in her thirties was sexually assaulted in Thornes Park in Wakefield.
In a statement to the YEP, West Yorkshire Police said that the "serious sexual offence" is believed to have occurred between January 10 and 11.
The woman is currently being supported by specially trained officers.
A scene has been put in place at the entrance to the park, and enquiries into the matter are continuing.