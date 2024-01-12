Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Thornes Park Wakefield: Park taped off as police investigate a 'serious sexual offence' against woman

A scene has been put in place at the entrance to a park in Wakefield after a woman was sexually assaulted earlier this week.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Jan 2024, 19:09 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 19:10 GMT
Officers are investigating after a woman in her thirties was sexually assaulted in Thornes Park in Wakefield.

A woman in her thirties were the victim of a serious sexual offence in Thornes Park earlies this week. Picture by GoogleA woman in her thirties were the victim of a serious sexual offence in Thornes Park earlies this week. Picture by Google
A woman in her thirties were the victim of a serious sexual offence in Thornes Park earlies this week. Picture by Google

In a statement to the YEP, West Yorkshire Police said that the "serious sexual offence" is believed to have occurred between January 10 and 11.

The woman is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

A scene has been put in place at the entrance to the park, and enquiries into the matter are continuing.

