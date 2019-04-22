This is why thousands of people gathered to smoke cannabis on Woodhouse Moor in Leeds

Have your say

An event held annually to celebrate cannabis enjoyed a bumper turn-out in Leeds this year.

Huge crowds turned out for Leeds Cannabis Social Club's 420 gathering on Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.

It's part of a global protest movement calling for the decriminalisation of cannabis and is named after the time of 4.20pm.

The hot weather meant the event enjoyed one of its biggest ever turn-outs.

The LCSC reminded visitors that police would be present at the park, to behave with consideration for other park users and to avoid smoking in the presence of under 18s.

This aerial drone footage shows the scale of the rally.

In 2018, Leeds City Council failed in their bid to be granted an injunction to stop the planned event from taking place.

Leeds County Court turned down their application, the first time a local authority had tried to take legal action against a 420 protest.

The council claimed they had been unable to open a dialogue with the organisers of the Hyde Park event about safety and crowd management.