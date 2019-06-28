This is why there was significant police activity on a Leeds street

Have your say

Police were called to a domestic incident at a property on Church Road, Great Preston today.

A number of emergency vehicles were reported to have been seen on the Leeds street.

Officers forced entry to the property and safely detained a man after concerns for his welfare.

He was arrested by police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 8:33am today (28/6) police received a report of a domestic incident involving a man making threats at an address in Church Road, Great Preston.

"A woman had left the property prior to police arrival but the man remained inside the address and there were concerns for his welfare.

"Various police resources attended. Shortly after noon officers forced entry to the property and the man was safely detained without incident.

"He has been arrested in connection with the incident."

To contact Samaritans call 116 123