This is why there is a large police activity outside Paradise Bar in Leeds

Police have closed a road outside a Leeds bar after an incident in the early hours of this morning.

A section of Roundhay Road outside Paradise Bar has been cordoned off by police.

Paradise Bar has been cordoned off

Officers responded to the scene in the early hours of this morning to reports of two injured men.

Several people have been arrested, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We responded at 4.40am to two men who were injured.

"Several people have been arrested.

"Enquiries are continuing."

The force asked anyone who has further information to contact them.

The road has been closed.