Thirty-four of the most dangerous criminals locked up in Leeds in 2023

4 . Satpreet Singh Gandhi

Vengeful Singh Gandhi stabbed his estranged wife to death on the doorstep of her Headingley flat after refusing to believe their relationship was over. He was even caught on camera days before buying the kitchen knife in Asda which he used to murder her. The court heard that 32-year-old Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi had finally plucked up the courage to leave her abusive husband, but he would not accept her decision. He admitted her killing and in January was jailed for life with a minimum 23 years and four months to be served. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP