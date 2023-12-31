Thirty-four of the most dangerous criminals locked up in Leeds in 2023

The hammer of justice has come down on scores of criminals at Leeds Crown Court this year, but only a few have been handed either life sentences or jail terms stretching into double figures.
From murder to rape, from paedophiles to terrorism and even people trafficking, these are the some of the most dangerous people to have been dealt with and removed from the streets for a lengthy spell.
Some have been given such long terms, it seems likely they will die behind bars, but few will mourn their loss.
1. Lifers and those facing long sentences
Double trouble....criminals who have been given sentences in double figures in 2023. Photo: WYP
2. Aiden Ramsdale
Sick Aiden Ramsdale was handed a minimum 33-year jail term in April for the brutal murder of Bradley Wall. Ramsdale was caught on an audio recording boasting to his dad that it was "like an Isis killing" after he beat him to death with a paving slab after Mr Wall either fell or was thrown from Ramsdale's second-floor-flat window in Beeston. Despite this, and CCTV picking up 25-year-old Ramsdale with the slab, he continued to deny the murder. But the jury were not convinced by Ramsdale's flimsy defence and unanimously found him guilty. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
3. Rawden Ibbitson
Obsessed Rawden Ibbitson brutally beat his Leeds neighbour to death and even bit off parts of her body in the most gruesome way after she spurned his advances. The 32-year-old not only caused extensive abrasions to Jennifer Andrews' head, neck and body, he fractured her jaw and inflicted such bruising to her head it caused a bleed to the brain. He admitted killing her and in May was jailed for life, and ordered to serve a minimum of 29 years. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
4. Satpreet Singh Gandhi
Vengeful Singh Gandhi stabbed his estranged wife to death on the doorstep of her Headingley flat after refusing to believe their relationship was over. He was even caught on camera days before buying the kitchen knife in Asda which he used to murder her. The court heard that 32-year-old Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi had finally plucked up the courage to leave her abusive husband, but he would not accept her decision. He admitted her killing and in January was jailed for life with a minimum 23 years and four months to be served. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
5. Mark Hutchinson-Schofield
Described as being "extremely dangerous" and "the stuff of nightmares", paedophile Hutchinson-Schofield was jailed for life in January for the repeated rape of a four-year-old boy. The 55-year-old from Sheepscar put the youngster through a four-year campaign of abuse but continued to deny any wrongdoing until the bitter end. A jury unanimously found him guilty on multiple counts of sexual assaults. He had been previously jailed for raping a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint after breaking into a house. He was told he must serve a minimum 14 years, but the judge said he may never be released. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
6. Reece Liburd
Liburd was jailed in August for his part in a terrifying incident on a Leeds street in which a gun was fired twice as children played nearby. The 28-year-old did not possess the rifle but was recognised as the gunman's accomplice. They had intended to fire at a van they had been following, but fragments from the bullets fired left two bystanders with minor injuries. Liburd has previous convictions involving firearms. The judge deemed him to be a dangerous offender and handed him a life sentence, telling him he must serve a minimum of eight years. Photo: WYP