Thirteen photos from a darkened Goth wedding fair with a difference in Leeds

While some may dream of white dresses and a Disney-tinged ambience, a wedding fair with a difference attracted crowds this weekend – aimed at Goths.
A darkened, yet romantic theme descended on Left Bank on Cardigan Road today and yesterday as happy couples looked for ideas for their alternative big day. From black dresses and cakes, to skulls and coffins, there were no shortage of ideas with musicians putting on entertainment to help create the required creepy atmosphere for the Goth Luxe Wedding Fair.
Organised by TilDeath, they say they are a “community of like-minded wedding professionals determined to raise eyebrows in an industry of ivory ruffles”. As an all ticket event, part of the proceeds are to be directed to The Sophie Lancaster Foundation. Sophie was just 20-year-old when she was attacked and killed by a gang of thugs because of the Gothic clothing she and her boyfriend were wearing. The charity now works to promote tolerance and acceptance.
Brent and Rhianne Cowley of Sheffield in their actual wedding outfits from their wedding in November 2023. The dress was from Legent Bridal and they wanted to show off their wedding outfits at the fair. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
Alternative wedding singer Lily Kerbey singing at the fair. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
Lily von Pink with a coffin wedding frame amongst the alternative items. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
Plenty of interest at the fair which was a ticketed event. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
There was no shortage of interest in the alternative themed wedding event. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
Alternative wedding photographer Vicky Dubois with some of her work. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding