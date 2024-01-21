Thirteen photos from a darkened Goth wedding fair with a difference in Leeds

A darkened, yet romantic theme descended on Left Bank on Cardigan Road today and yesterday as happy couples looked for ideas for their alternative big day. From black dresses and cakes, to skulls and coffins, there were no shortage of ideas with musicians putting on entertainment to help create the required creepy atmosphere for the Goth Luxe Wedding Fair.

Organised by TilDeath, they say they are a “community of like-minded wedding professionals determined to raise eyebrows in an industry of ivory ruffles”. As an all ticket event, part of the proceeds are to be directed to The Sophie Lancaster Foundation. Sophie was just 20-year-old when she was attacked and killed by a gang of thugs because of the Gothic clothing she and her boyfriend were wearing. The charity now works to promote tolerance and acceptance.