Thirteen officers needed to subdue Leeds pest who refused to leave ex alone
Errol Freeman was ordered to stay away from the woman with whom he was with for 21 years and shared four children.
But the 43-year-old continued to attend the woman’s address in Kirkstall despite being arrested, Leeds Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Beatrice Allsop said the woman was warned by a friend that Freeman was heading to her home on March 26, where he stood outside shouting and being aggressive.
He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to breach of the restraining order and bailed to be sentenced later.
Freeman returned to her home several times throughout May. He was arrested around the Hirst’s Yard and Call Lane area in Leeds on the evening of May 4 for being drunk but it was quickly ascertained that he was also wanted due to his breaches.
He was kicking out and it took the 13 officers to bring him under control and calm him down, the court heard. He was once again bailed and breached the order on May 25. Arrested again, he was finally held on remand.
Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted five counts of breaching the restraining order. An assault offence was ordered to lie on file.
Mitigating, Michael Greenhalgh said that Freeman would get involved in drug taking when he was previously released from custody and it would lead to a decline in his mental health.
Having been held on remand “for some time”, Mr Greenhalgh said of Freeman: “He has had plenty of time to reflect on his position where he goes as his life progresses.”
Judge Tahir Khan KC, opted not to keep Freeman locked up any longer, saying he would give him a chance “improve” himself.
He gave him a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years but warned him: “If you and I meet again I will be sending you to prison. Do I make myself clear?”
Freeman, of Gilbert Close, Kirkstall, replied: “Perfectly clear.”
He was also ordered to complete a Building Better Relationships domestic violence 33-day programme, 20 rehabilitation days, and was told he would be GPS tracked to ensure he stays away from the woman. The restraining order will run indefinitely.