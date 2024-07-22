Thirsty burglar's DNA found on half-drunken bottle after Leeds Indian restaurant break-in
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were easily able to trace father-of-four Paul Anderson, who was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for the raid on Aarti on Swinegate, and a city-centre hair salon two months later.
The 40-year-old drug addict smashed a window at the Indian restaurant at around 1.30am on April 15. He climbed inside and took cash from the till, ripped out the CCTV system and took the music system. He also took a large amount of alcohol.
The total loss came to more than £12,000. An amplifier he had stolen was later found in a Cash Converters shop.
Late on June 18, he smashed a window to Saks on Vicar Lane and helped himself to £200 in the till, and £3,570 worth of hair products.
After being arrested, he he gave no comments during his interview. He later admitted two counts of non-dwelling burglaries. He has 14 previous convictions for 29 offences, many for theft. The court heard that he had previously broken into a bar and stolen spirits.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds
Mitigating, Matthew Stewart Anderson had been addicted to drugs which “spiralled out of control” after the breakdown of a relationship, and resorted to crime to fund his habit.
He said that Anderson, of Northcote Crescent, Beeston, had been a digger driver on constructions sites and was keen get back to work. He has another baby on the way with a new partner.
Mr Stewart said: “He is trying to get on the right path to get clean.”
The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer, gave him a 12-month jail sentence but said: “You are a man who knows how to earn an honest living.”