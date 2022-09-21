Third-strike female burglar jailed for Leeds hostel break-in

Drug addict Lauren Brooke was seen on CCTV entering a fellow resident’s room at the Francis House hostel on Cross Francis Street, Chapeltown, before fleeing with £445 worth of items.

Leeds Crown Court was told that it was her third burglary, therefore a mandatory jail term was inevitable unless exceptional circumstances could be argued.

However, she was already on a suspended sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, so Recorder Tony Watkin jailed her for 32 months.

Brooke was jailed for the break-in at the room in the Cross Francis Street hostel.

Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson earlier told the hearing that 26-year-old Brooke was seen on CCTV entering the resident’s room and stealing a TV, two handbags and clothing.

She made admissions after being arrested, but said she had been drinking and taking drugs.

She admitted a charge of burglary.

Brooke has 13 convictions for 23 offences, including multiple thefts and two domestic burglaries.

Mitigating, Sean Smith said that her first burglary was committed when she was just 16.

He also argued the latest burglary was “opportunistic” and said she had gone to the victim’s room, found the door unlocked and went inside.

He added: “It was done on impulse. There’s no ransacking or anything of that nature.”

Mr Smith told the court that she has a “very troubled background” and has a drug habit.

Recorder Watkin said the offence was aggravated because she had stolen from a vulnerable person in the hostel.