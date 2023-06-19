Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Thieves steal brand new BMW motorbike from McDonald's in Leeds before evading police on another bike

Police were forced to jump into action after a brand new motorbike was stolen from a McDonald’s in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read
This brand new BMW GS 1250 was stolen from McDonalds in Colton areaThis brand new BMW GS 1250 was stolen from McDonalds in Colton area
The brand new BMW GS 1250 was stolen from McDonalds in the Colton area.

A spokesperson for the East Leeds department of West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have sighted it in Seacroft and given chase to the suspects who made off on a second large black adventure style motorcycle and very frustratingly got away from our little beat car.

“Officers have reunited and escorted the owner and his motorcycle back home, and then returned to the area to also find his tank bag and belongings that had been removed by the thieves.

“The suspect was wearing a very distinctive plain illuminous green/yellow helmet. Log 0685 of todays date (18/06) refers.

"If anyone has any information please email the team box [email protected]

“Please use locks on your motorcycle when parking up, alarmed disc locks are small and easy to carry with you at all times.”