The brand new BMW GS 1250 was stolen from McDonalds in the Colton area.

A spokesperson for the East Leeds department of West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have sighted it in Seacroft and given chase to the suspects who made off on a second large black adventure style motorcycle and very frustratingly got away from our little beat car.

“Officers have reunited and escorted the owner and his motorcycle back home, and then returned to the area to also find his tank bag and belongings that had been removed by the thieves.

“The suspect was wearing a very distinctive plain illuminous green/yellow helmet. Log 0685 of todays date (18/06) refers.

"If anyone has any information please email the team box [email protected]