Thief tried to steal flooring worth £2,000 from Leeds apartment block

Ashley Lee Giles admitted trying to take the flooring from Mustard Wharf during a recent hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

The 27-year-old targeted the recently-completed complex on May 5, and admitted several other offences during his court appearance.

This included two counts of stealing clothes from an address on Little Neville Street in the city centre in April and May, and stealing ladies razors and moisturiser worth £362 from Boots at Crown Point, also in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mustard Wharf complex, which was only recently completed.

He also admitted burgling Home Bargains at Crown Point by entering the stock room and stealing a £20 scooter.

Finally, he also admitted failing to provide a sample to police after he had been arrested to determine if he had taken Class A drugs.