These are the worst violence and sexual offences hotspots in Leeds - how does your area compare?

The areas where reports of violence and sexual offences are most commonly reported in Leeds have been revealed.

By Helen Johnson
Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:00 am

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of violence and sexual offence incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences for September 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Boar Lane area - 12

There were 12 reports of violence and sexual offences in the Boar Lane area in September 2019

2. Duncan Street area - 10

There were 10 reports of violence and sexual offences in the Duncan Street area in September 2019

3. Lower Briggate area - 8

There were 8 reports of violence and sexual offences in the Lower Briggate area in September 2019

4. Bus/coach Station area - 7

There were 7 reports of violence and sexual offences in the Bus/coach Station area in September 2019

