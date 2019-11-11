These are the worst violence and sexual offences hotspots in Leeds - how does your area compare?
The areas where reports of violence and sexual offences are most commonly reported in Leeds have been revealed.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:00 am
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of violence and sexual offence incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences for September 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.