These are the twelve streets with most reports of antisocial behaviour in Leeds in 2019

The figures were released by data.police.uk and relate to January - March 2019. There were a total of 3,402 reports of antisocial behaviour made to police during the period.



1. Boar Lane - 19 There were 19 reports of antisocial behaviour made to police on this street.

2. Bodmin Approach - 19 This street saw 19 reports of antisocial behaviour.

3. Cranewells View - 14 Police received 14 reports of antisocial behaviour on this street.

4. Duncan Street - 14 This street saw 14 reports of antisocial behaviour.

