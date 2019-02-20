These are the 6 areas with the highest reports of drug crime in Leeds - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of drugs crime for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 201 reports of drugs crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Harehills - 27 There were 27 reports of drugs crime in the Harehills area.

2. Leeds city centre - 19 There were 19 reports of drugs crime in Leeds city centre.

3. Chapel Allerton - 19 There were 19 reports of drugs crime in the Chapel Allerton area.

4. Beeston and Hunslet - 12 There were 12 reports of drugs crime in the Beeston and Hunslet areas.

