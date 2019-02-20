There were a total of 201 reports of drugs crime in Leeds in December 2018

These are the 6 areas with the highest reports of drug crime in Leeds - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of drugs crime across the city.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of drugs crime for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 201 reports of drugs crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were 27 reports of drugs crime in the Harehills area.

1. Harehills - 27

There were 19 reports of drugs crime in Leeds city centre.

2. Leeds city centre - 19

There were 19 reports of drugs crime in the Chapel Allerton area.

3. Chapel Allerton - 19

There were 12 reports of drugs crime in the Beeston and Hunslet areas.

4. Beeston and Hunslet - 12

