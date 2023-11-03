Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yalaw Shop Limited trading as The Yellow Shop, Station Road, Horsforth appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 31) to answer a case of selling counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco.

The case was brought before the courts by West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service (WYTSS), the company also faced charges of selling disposable e-cigarettes which had a tank capacity in excess of 2 ml and nicotine strength greater than 20 mg/ml.

Khabat Ahmad, the Director of the company Yalaw Shop Limited, pleaded guilty to committing the offences under the Trade Marks Act 1994, the Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations 2015 and The Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016.

The company was fined £4000, the Magistrates having given the company the benefit of a guilty plea and was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £1600 and pay costs of £2753.36.

David Strover, West Yorkshire Trading Standards Manager said, “Far from being a victimless crime, the illegal trade in tobacco costs government millions each year in lost revenue, makes it easier for children to start smoking, takes advantage of cash-strapped families, and helps fund organised crime including human trafficking.

“I would like to thank all the partners and members of the public for reporting illegal sales and encourage everyone to continue doing so to reduce the harm caused by tobacco in our communities.”

The business was known to West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service (WYTSS) with the Service having received complaints about the premises selling cheap and illicit tobacco.

In August 2022, officers from WYTSS Cheap and Illicit Tobacco Team visited The Yellow Shop following complaints being received that cheap and illicit tobacco was available. 88 packs of cigarettes were seized along with 618 disposable electronic cigarettes.

Yalaw Shop Limited were interviewed under caution and they did accept that they knew the cigarettes and tobacco were illegal. The business had not taken steps to ensure the e-cigarettes on sale were legal and therefore pleaded guilty to all offences.