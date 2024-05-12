The 13 worst neighbourhoods in Leeds for drug crime named by West Yorkshire Police figures

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 12th May 2024, 11:30 BST

The Leeds areas with the most drugs crime have been named by new police figures.

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from March 2023 to February 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,270 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 423 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 423 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 230 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 230 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Harehills recorded 169 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

3. Harehills

Harehills recorded 169 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 126 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 126 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Beeston Hill recorded 120 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

5. Beeston Hill

Beeston Hill recorded 120 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Harehills Triangle recorded 113 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

6. Harehills Triangle

Harehills Triangle recorded 113 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DrugsLeedsWest Yorkshire Police