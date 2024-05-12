There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from March 2023 to February 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,270 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

City centre Leeds city centre recorded 423 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 230 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

Harehills Harehills recorded 169 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 126 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024

Beeston Hill Beeston Hill recorded 120 drugs crimes between March 2023 and February 2024