The worst Leeds streets for crime in 2023 named by new West Yorkshire Police figures including Elland Road

New police figures have named the Leeds streets with the most crime in 2023.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 25th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 110,731 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 110,731 in 2022.

Offences range from anti-social behaviour and public order to robbery and violent crimes. We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The Headrow and the surrounding streets in the city centre recorded 7,801 crimes in 2023

1. The Headrow

The Headrow and the surrounding streets in the city centre recorded 7,801 crimes in 2023 Photo: National World

The City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA in the city centre recorded 2,098 crimes in 2023

2. City Station and Bridgewater Place

The City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA in the city centre recorded 2,098 crimes in 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 1,943 crimes in 2023

3. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 1,943 crimes in 2023 Photo: National World

The LSOA covering LGI, the courts, Park Square and York Place recorded 1,125 crimes in 2023

4. LGI, the courts, Park Square, York Place

The LSOA covering LGI, the courts, Park Square and York Place recorded 1,125 crimes in 2023 Photo: Gary Longbottom

The Croft Houses and King George Avenue in Morley recorded 977 crimes in 2023

5. Croft Houses, King George Avenue

The Croft Houses and King George Avenue in Morley recorded 977 crimes in 2023 Photo: Google

Elland Road, Wesley Street and Cross Heath Green in Beeston recorded 952 crimes in 2023

6. Elland Road, Wesley Street, Cross Heath Green

Elland Road, Wesley Street and Cross Heath Green in Beeston recorded 952 crimes in 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

