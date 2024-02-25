West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 110,731 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 110,731 in 2022.
Offences range from anti-social behaviour and public order to robbery and violent crimes. We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.
These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. The Headrow
The Headrow and the surrounding streets in the city centre recorded 7,801 crimes in 2023 Photo: National World
2. City Station and Bridgewater Place
The City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA in the city centre recorded 2,098 crimes in 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls
Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 1,943 crimes in 2023 Photo: National World
4. LGI, the courts, Park Square, York Place
The LSOA covering LGI, the courts, Park Square and York Place recorded 1,125 crimes in 2023 Photo: Gary Longbottom
5. Croft Houses, King George Avenue
The Croft Houses and King George Avenue in Morley recorded 977 crimes in 2023 Photo: Google
6. Elland Road, Wesley Street, Cross Heath Green
Elland Road, Wesley Street and Cross Heath Green in Beeston recorded 952 crimes in 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson