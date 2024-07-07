The 14 worst Leeds neighbourhoods for anti social behaviour in the last year by West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Jul 2024, 11:20 BST

New police figures have named the worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour over the last 12 months.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,236 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 9,880 the previous year.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 617 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 617 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024 | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane recorded 187 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024

2. Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane

Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane recorded 187 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024 | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 183 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024

3. Middleton and Westwoods

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 183 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024 | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 182 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024

4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 182 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Burley recorded 161 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024

5. Burley

Burley recorded 161 anti-social behaviour offences between May 2023 and April 2024 | National WorldPhoto: National World

Rothwell Inner recorded 55 new cases, an infection rate of 824.7. It's up 34.1% from the previous week.

6. Rothwell Inner

Rothwell Inner recorded 55 new cases, an infection rate of 824.7. It’s up 34.1% from the previous week.Photo: Google

