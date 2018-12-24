These are the reports of burglaries in November 2018

The worst burglary hotspots in Leeds revealed - how does your area compare?

Make sure to lock up all your doors and windows and stay safe this Christmas and avoid a burglar with their eyes on all your new toys.

These are the burglary hotspots in Leeds according to figures issued by Police.uk. All areas are based on policing districts and are a rough guide. Photos for illustrative purposes and do not indicate a specific spot in any street. How does your area compare for burglary? Make sure to lock up carefully over Christmas:

A total of 43 burglaries were reported in Chapel Allerton and surrounding area in November 2018

1. Chapel Allerton - 43

37 burglaries were reported in the Hyde Park area and surrounding area in November 2018 according to police.uk

2. Hyde Park - 37

37 burglaries were reported in Armley and surrounding area in November 2018 according to police.uk

3. Armley - 37

32 burglaries were reported in Horsforth and surrounding area in November 2018 according to police.uk

4. Horsforth - 32

