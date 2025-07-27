The ward areas of Leeds with the highest rates of burglary per 1,000 people including Hunslet and Woodhouse
Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows the burglary rate per 1,000 people in each Leeds ward area from June 2024 to May 2025.
There were 6,552 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during this 12 month period.
West Yorkshire Police’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars.
Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.
Listed below in descending order are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location