The Leeds ward areas with the highest rates of burglary have been outlined by police.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory , shows the burglary rate per 1,000 people in each Leeds ward area from June 2024 to May 2025.

There were 6,552 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during this 12 month period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars.

Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

Listed below in descending order are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location