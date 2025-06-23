The ward areas of Leeds where the most violent and sexual offences were reported to West Yorkshire Police

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

The Leeds where the most violent and sexual crime has been reported to police have been named.

Police figures made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in the city from April 2024 and March 2025.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 42,296 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 13 Leeds wards with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The Woodhouse and Little London ward, which includes the north end of the city centre from the train station, recorded the most violent and sexual offences between April 2024 and March 2025. Police received 3,833 reports during this period.

1. Woodhouse and Little London

Hunslet and Riverside, which includes the southern side of the city centre, recorded the second highest number of violent and sexual offences, with 3,129 reported to police between April 2024 and March 2025.

2. Hunslet and Riverside

Gipton and Harehills recorded 2,454 violent and sexual offences between April 2024 and March 2025.

3. Gipton and Harehills

There were 2,201 violent and sexual crimes recorded in the Middleton Park ward during that period

4. Middleton Park

The Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward recorded 2,197 violent and sexual offences between April 2024 and March 2025.

5. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill

Killingbeck and Seacroft recorded 2,175 violent and sexual offences

6. Killingbeck and Seacroft

