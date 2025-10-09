Ground-breaking UK rap group The Streets have been confirmed as the second headline act at next year’s Live at Kirkstall Abbey concert series.

Inimitable frontman Mike Skinner and his band will be performing their seminal second album A Grand Don’t Come for Free in full for the first time ever on Friday, July 24, as part of the second series of shows at the Leeds site.

Originally released in 2004, A Grand Don’t Come For Free entered the UK charts at No.1 and went multi-platinum, delivering era-defining singles including ‘Fit But You Know It’, ‘Blinded By The Lights’ and ‘Dry Your Eyes’ which won Skinner an Ivor Novello award.

The album cemented Skinner as one of the UK’s most original and vital voices, capturing the humour, heartbreak and unfiltered emotion of day to day life with rare poetic clarity.

Performing the album in its entirety, The Streets are giving fans a chance to experience the concept album as it was intended: a cinematic journey through love, loss, chaos, heartbreak and hope, delivered with Skinner’s trademark raw honesty and wit.

Skinner said: “A Grand Don’t Come For Free was a moment in time - for me, and for everyone who grew up with it.

“I wrote it as a story from beginning to end, even studying screenwriting to shape it and without the faintest idea how people would react.

“We’ve been looking for something bold to do with the live show, and we landed here: some tracks have never been played live, others haven’t surfaced in years. It’s a new challenge to bring the whole journey to life on stage, but I have an incredible band and we always give everything every night. So I’m certain we’ll make finding out what happened to that thousand quid a party.”

The Streets broke through in 2002 with the Mercury Prize-nominated Original Pirate Material – widely regarded as one of the most influential British albums of recent times.

A Grand Don’t Come For Free followed soon after and The Streets have released four further albums since: The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living (2006), Everything Is Borrowed (2008), Computer and Blues (2011) and last year’s The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light.

Skinner has collaborated with a host of British musical royalty including Kano, Fred Again, Greentea Peng and house DJ legend Chris Lorenzo and championed breaking British music through his Mike Skinner LTD label.

Still commanding the stage and gripping audiences with his quintessentially British tongue-in-cheek attitude, his latest material and this very special live performance is all testament to the impact Skinner and The Streets have had, and continue to have across generations of musicians and fans alike.

The announcement follows the news that Leeds indie heroes The Sunshine Underground will be reuniting for an exclusive show for Live At Kirkstall Abbey; celebrating 20 years of their 2006 debut album ‘Raise The Alarm’ by playing it in full alongside other fan favourite tunes.

Taking to the stage for the first time in ten years, the group will be joined by fellow indie luminaries including White Lies, Hard-Fi, The Futureheads, The Twang and The Whip.

Held in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey, Live at Kirkstall Abbey first took place in 2024. Welcoming over 15,000 people to the grounds of the 12th century Cistercian monastery, Live at Kirkstall Abbey’s first season took place over three days, featuring headliners Madness & Embrace and a host of comedians including Katherine Ryan and Ross Noble.

Curated by Leeds-based promoters and Yorkshire’s largest live music brand Futuresound Events, Live at Kirkstall Abbey will return for its second edition in summer of 2026 with even more music and comedy events still to be announced.

Andy Smith, director of Futuresound Group said: “We’re so excited to be announcing even more live music for Kirkstall Abbey next summer. Last year’s debut series was an incredible introduction and bringing it back in this way is something we’ve been working hard at for the last twelve months. To be welcoming The Streets to Leeds to perform such an iconic album is a real privilege and against the backdrop of the Abbey it’s going to be something special.

Kirkstall postcode pre-sale for local residents (LS4, LS5, LS13 & LS18) will open at 10am on Wednesday 15th October here.

General sale opens at 10am on Friday 17th here.

For more information on the series please visit the Futuresound Events website.