The Station: Man suffers serious head injuries in pub brawl on Otley Road in Leeds

A man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after a brawl in a pub in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th May 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 17:12 BST

Police were called at 9.11pm last night (Friday) to reports of an ongoing fight at The Station on Otley Road, Guiseley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended to find a man aged 39 with head injuries. The man was taken to hospital in a serious but not life threatening condition.

“A number of people were in the pub and in the beer garden at the time of the assault. Officers would like to speak to anyone who has any information or may have taken mobile phone footage on the incident to come forward.

Police were called to reports of a fight at The Station on Otley Road at 9.11pm on Friday night. Photo: GooglePolice were called to reports of a fight at The Station on Otley Road at 9.11pm on Friday night. Photo: Google
“Enquiries including CCTV are being carried out by Leeds CID.

“Anyone with info is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 2168 of 26 May or 13230291665

“Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”