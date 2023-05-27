Police were called at 9.11pm last night (Friday) to reports of an ongoing fight at The Station on Otley Road, Guiseley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended to find a man aged 39 with head injuries. The man was taken to hospital in a serious but not life threatening condition.

“A number of people were in the pub and in the beer garden at the time of the assault. Officers would like to speak to anyone who has any information or may have taken mobile phone footage on the incident to come forward.

Police were called to reports of a fight at The Station on Otley Road at 9.11pm on Friday night. Photo: Google

“Enquiries including CCTV are being carried out by Leeds CID.

“Anyone with info is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 2168 of 26 May or 13230291665