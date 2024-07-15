Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been arrested after an incident outside a pub in Castleford.

Police were called shortly after 11pm last night (July 14) to The Station pub on Welbeck Street after reports of an “ongoing assault”.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. Later, a 37-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning from an address in Castleford.

Police confirmed that both remain in custody.

Two male victims were taken to hospital with head and facial injuries. A female victim was also assaulted but suffered no visible injuries.

Detectives from Wakefield District CID are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of the incident who has not already spoken to the police.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 or contact officers using the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240380746.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.