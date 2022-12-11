West Yorkshire Police received a report at around 3.45pm on Friday that males with a knife had entered a shop in Century Way and then driven off in a vehicle. Officers attended and found a male victim inside the shop with injuries to his hands and face. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have now said that he is continuing to receive treatment in hospital for injuries that are not considered life threatening. A second male victim was found outside the shop with a head injury. He received treatment and was released from hospital. A scene was put in place for forensic work to be carried and enquiries into the incident are continuing.

Yesterday (Saturday) senior officers authorised the continued use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in east Leeds.

The Springs retail park at Thorpe Park, east Leeds.