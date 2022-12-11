The Springs Leeds: Police issue update after two people injured in knife attack at retail park
Police have announced that stop and search powers have been extended in Leeds following a stabbing at The Springs retail park.
West Yorkshire Police received a report at around 3.45pm on Friday that males with a knife had entered a shop in Century Way and then driven off in a vehicle. Officers attended and found a male victim inside the shop with injuries to his hands and face. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have now said that he is continuing to receive treatment in hospital for injuries that are not considered life threatening. A second male victim was found outside the shop with a head injury. He received treatment and was released from hospital. A scene was put in place for forensic work to be carried and enquiries into the incident are continuing.
Yesterday (Saturday) senior officers authorised the continued use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in east Leeds.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident. Section 60 gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched. The temporary order covers an area of east Leeds including Harehills, East End Park, Whinmoor, Gipton, Temple Newsam Park and Colton. It originally came into effect at 5pm on Friday for an initial 24 hours and has now been extended for a further 24 hours until 5pm [on Sunday].”