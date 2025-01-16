The Shop, Beeston: Drugs and cash found at Leeds store after warrant executed by West Yorkshire Police
A drug warrant was carried out at The Shop on the corner of Colwyn Road and Dewsbury Road yesterday (Wednesday).
In a post on social media today (Thursday), a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday a Section 23 Drugs warrant was executed at The Shop in Beeston.
“A quantity of drugs and cash were seized and several arrests made.
“Following on from this, Leeds Anti Social Behaviour Team and Team Leodis have applied to the Courts for a Closure Order on the premises.”