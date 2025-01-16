Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A closure order is being requested after drugs and cash were found during a raid at a store in Leeds.

A drug warrant was carried out at The Shop on the corner of Colwyn Road and Dewsbury Road yesterday (Wednesday).

In a post on social media today (Thursday), a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday a Section 23 Drugs warrant was executed at The Shop in Beeston.

A drug warrant was executed at The Shop in Beeston | Google

“A quantity of drugs and cash were seized and several arrests made.

“Following on from this, Leeds Anti Social Behaviour Team and Team Leodis have applied to the Courts for a Closure Order on the premises.”