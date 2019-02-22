The Shift: Women on the Force - when it is on and where to watch it

A new documentary series it set to delve into the professional and personal lives of hard-working women across all levels of West Yorkshire Police.

What can we expect from The Shift: Women on the Force?

The Shift: Women on the Force goes behind the scenes at West Yorkshire Police.

The six-part series by UKTV will explore the challenges that women working at West Yorkshire Police face in their day-to-day roles, while offering insight into how the demanding job impacts their personal lives and their loved ones as well as their own mental health.

Chief Constable Dee Collins said: “From a service that has in the past been portrayed as male-dominated and masculine, we’ve seen a sea change and today some the UK’s most high-profile senior police officers are women. But clearly we need to be enabling more women to fulfil their careers in policing.

“Inclusion is really important to West Yorkshire Police and a vital ingredient for the future policing of our communities and I am really keen to build a more diverse workforce.”

Who does it feature?

The series will shed light on the professional and personal lives of women working at West Yorkshire Police.

Among those set to be featured are PC Gemma Sharman, a 31-year-old officer who is one of just two female officers on a Neighbourhood Policing Team in Bradford.

She speaks openly about her experience of post-traumatic stress disorder after attending a suicide incident and the counselling and support that enabled her to return to her role.

The impact on family life is also highlighted by the experiences of 48-year-old PC Laura Gargett, a mum-of-two who talks about how her commitment to the job and the irregular hours contributed to the breakdown of her marriage.

A member of the Bradford District response team that handles 999 calls, she is seen dealing with street disturbances on the city’s street and taking a new recruit under her wing.

PC Laura Gargett is among the officers featured in the new series.

What makes this programme different?

Helen Nightingale, senior commissioning editor at UKTV, said: “We hope this ground-breaking documentary series really makes you stop and think about the people behind the uniform.

“Each episode offers a rare insight into the incredible challenges these brave officers face every single day, and how the intensity of their job can have a significant impact not only on themselves but on their loved ones too.

“An entire series exploring policing through the eyes of women on the force hasn’t been done before and it really offers a unique perspective.

“These inspiring women put themselves in danger at the frontline, fighting to ensure all of our safety, and it’s often a thankless job that people take for granted. We hope this shines a light on all the hard work they do both on the streets of West Yorkshire and behind the scenes to keep us all safe.”

When and where is the series being broadcast?

The series will be aired on the W channel - formerly Watch - every Friday at 10pm from March 15.