The Rooftop: Wakefield city centre bar has licence revoked 'with immediate effect' after police operation
A hearing was held last week where the decision to revoke The Rooftop’s premise licence with immediate effect was taken by Wakefield Council’s Licencing Sub Committee.
The licencing committee were told that when West Yorkshire Police executed a warrant in the early hours of Sunday, March 3, there were around 40 people in the bar on Westgate in Wakefield city centre.
As well as live performances taking place which the venue didn’t hold a required licence for, a drugs dog indicated around a quarter of those present, including members of staff.
After the operation, three people were issued with community resolutions for possession of cocaine and referred to Turning Point, a health and social care service aimed at supporting individuals with special needs including drug and alcohol-related issues.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was also arrested on suspicion of further drug offences and possession of offensive weapons and remains on conditional bail as of Thursday, April 4 while enquiries continue.
Inspector Paul Fraser, of the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to taking a ‘tackle not tolerate’ approach to any suggestion of criminality in our night-time economy and work with Wakefield Council to ensure that all licensees are operating within the terms of their licence.
“Criminal or anti-social behaviour within one venue has a knock-on effect for other businesses in the area. We want Wakefield city centre to be a safe destination for all and would urge anyone with concerns to please report them so that they can be acted on by the police and partners.”