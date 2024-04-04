Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hearing was held last week where the decision to revoke The Rooftop’s premise licence with immediate effect was taken by Wakefield Council’s Licencing Sub Committee.

The licencing committee were told that when West Yorkshire Police executed a warrant in the early hours of Sunday, March 3, there were around 40 people in the bar on Westgate in Wakefield city centre.

The Rooftop on Westgate in Wakefield has had its licence revoked with immediate effect following a police operation. Picture by Google

As well as live performances taking place which the venue didn’t hold a required licence for, a drugs dog indicated around a quarter of those present, including members of staff.

After the operation, three people were issued with community resolutions for possession of cocaine and referred to Turning Point, a health and social care service aimed at supporting individuals with special needs including drug and alcohol-related issues.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was also arrested on suspicion of further drug offences and possession of offensive weapons and remains on conditional bail as of Thursday, April 4 while enquiries continue.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to taking a ‘tackle not tolerate’ approach to any suggestion of criminality in our night-time economy and work with Wakefield Council to ensure that all licensees are operating within the terms of their licence.

