The Regent Kirkgate: Man dead after incident in pub in Leeds city centre

Police attended The Regent pub, on Kirkgate, at 2.09pm. A man was found unresponsive, and officers provided immediate first aid. Emergency treatment was continued by ambulance crews at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police were initially called at 1.50pm about the incident, with a further call made at 2.01pm to say that the situation was escalating. As a matter of course, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the prior police contact before his death.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail.

Police at The Regent on Kirkgate on Saturday

Detective Chief Inspector Al Weekes, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We understand that there has been an incident involving the deceased and a woman inside the pub and that a number of people have intervened.

“A man has died, and it is vital that we establish what has taken place. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but I would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident to please make contact.”