It hasbeen dubbed 'Monster Mansion' Wakefield prison has housed rapist, murderers and serial killers.
These are some of the most notorious inmates of Wakefield prison over the decades.
1. Harold Shipman
Harold Shipman was a GP found guilty of the murder of 15 patients in 2000, and sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2004, Shipman died by hanging himself in his cell at Wakefield prison.
2. Levi Bellfield
Milly Dowler's killer Levi Bellfield was convicted of murdering Marsha McDonnell and Amlie Delagrange and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy in 2008. He was later moved to HMP Frankland.
3. Ian Huntley
Ian Huntley was convicted of the murder of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2003 and sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment. He was held at Wakefield prison until January 2008 when he was moved to HMP Frankland.
4. Charles Bronson
Charles Bronson is one of the highest-profile criminals in Britain. He is currently serving a life term at HMP Frankland in County Durham for robbery and kidnap, but was a former inmate at Wakefield prison.