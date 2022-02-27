Hyde Park had one of the highest rates of burglary in the city

Leeds crime: The 13 areas with the burglaries in 2021 revealed by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have revealed the most-burgled areas of Leeds in 2021.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 5:22 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th February 2022, 5:24 pm

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from January to December that was not later cancelled.

There were 5,113 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 5,981 the previous year.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded burglaries in 2021, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Leeds city centre

There were 270 burglaries in Leeds city centre

2. Gipton South

There were 109 burglaries in Gipton South

3. Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate

There were 92 burglaries in Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate

4.

There were 88 burglaries in Little London and Sheepscar

