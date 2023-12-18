The Leeds streets with the most crime named by new West Yorkshire Police statistics

New police figures have named the Leeds streets with the most crime.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from November 2022 to October 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 111,562 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Offences range from anti-social behaviour and public order to robbery and violent crimes. We have broken down the offences by Lower Layer Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The Headrow and surrounding streets recorded 7,654 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023

The City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA recorded 2,130 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls recorded 1,761 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023

The LSOA covering LGI, the courts, Park Square and York Place recorded 1,137 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023