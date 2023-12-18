Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Leeds streets with the most crime named by new West Yorkshire Police statistics

New police figures have named the Leeds streets with the most crime.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from November 2022 to October 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 111,562 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Offences range from anti-social behaviour and public order to robbery and violent crimes. We have broken down the offences by Lower Layer Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These LSOAs recorded the most offences

1. Leeds crime

These LSOAs recorded the most offences Photo: National World

The Headrow and surrounding streets recorded 7,654 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023

2. Headrow

The Headrow and surrounding streets recorded 7,654 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023 Photo: Gary Longbottom

The City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA recorded 2,130 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023

3. City Station and Bridgewater Place

The City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA recorded 2,130 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls recorded 1,761 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023

4. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls recorded 1,761 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023 Photo: National World

The LSOA covering LGI, the courts, Park Square and York Place recorded 1,137 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023

5. LGI, the courts, Park Square, York Place

The LSOA covering LGI, the courts, Park Square and York Place recorded 1,137 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023 Photo: Gary Longbottom

The Croft Houses and King George Avenue in Morley recorded 966 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023

6. Croft Houses, King George Avenue

The Croft Houses and King George Avenue in Morley recorded 966 crimes between November 2022 and October 2023 Photo: Google

