The Leeds photographer who captured aftermath of 9/11 terror attacks
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Bruce Rollinson was sent to New York to cover the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Bruce, who was working for the Yorkshire Post at the time, said he believes he was on one of the first flights into New York's LaGuardia Airport around three days after 9/11.
He recalled covering the harrowing story on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 2001 terror attacks, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.
Bruce, who spent 10 days in New York, said: "When we arrived it was night and so we went straight to the hotel.
"The following morning we went to the scene. By that time a lot of it was cordoned off. It was just glimpses of wreckage"
Bruce said he can recall seeing white dust everywhere and the smell of burning.
"People were stunned," he said. "People were wearing masks and walking around in a haze.
"I remember going on the Staten Island ferry to get a view back into New York and Manhattan. The smoke was still rising from the site."
Bruce said: "It made a lasting impression on me. It was the biggest story of the century."