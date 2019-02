3. Mirza Bilal and Idris Khan

Officers stopped a Mercedes in the Beeston area of Leeds on September 26 2017 and arrested two men who were found to have 2kg of high purity heroin and 3800 in cash on them. Mirza Bilal, 29, of Parkwood Road, Shipley was convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs on April 17 2018 and was sentenced to 6 years. Idris Khan, 28, of Ashgrove, Bradford was convicted of the same charge and sentenced to 4 years and 6 months

West Yorkshire Police

