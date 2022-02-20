West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from January to December that was not later cancelled.
There were 14,434 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 18,794 the previous year.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes in 2021, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
