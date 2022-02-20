West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from January to December that was not later cancelled.

There were 14,434 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 18,794 the previous year.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes in 2021, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. There were 814 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the city centre in 2021 Photo Sales

2. There were 450 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Swarcliffe in 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Middleton and Westwoods There were 322 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Middleton and Westwoods in 2021. Photo Sales

4. Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill There were 300 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill in 2021. Photo Sales