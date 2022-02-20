Police officers in Leeds city centre

Leeds crime: The 15 areas with the most anti social behaviour in 2021 revealed by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have revealed the worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour in 2021.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 11:45 am

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from January to December that was not later cancelled.

There were 14,434 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 18,794 the previous year.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes in 2021, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1.

There were 814 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the city centre in 2021

2.

There were 450 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Swarcliffe in 2021.

Photo: Google

3. Middleton and Westwoods

There were 322 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Middleton and Westwoods in 2021.

4. Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill

There were 300 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill in 2021.

