The Headrow: Three police cars respond to incident outside TK Maxx store in Leeds city centre

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:26 BST
Three police cars have been spotted responding to an incident in Leeds city centre.

The officers were spotted outside of the TK Maxx store on The Headrow in Leeds this afternoon (Wednesday).

An eye witness said that two officers were seen speaking to passers by as they walked along the busy street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police were seen responding to an incident on The Headrow in Leeds this afternoonplaceholder image
Police were seen responding to an incident on The Headrow in Leeds this afternoon | National World

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.

The above picture and video were captured from the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice