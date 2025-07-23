Three police cars have been spotted responding to an incident in Leeds city centre.

The officers were spotted outside of the TK Maxx store on The Headrow in Leeds this afternoon (Wednesday).

An eye witness said that two officers were seen speaking to passers by as they walked along the busy street.

Police were seen responding to an incident on The Headrow in Leeds this afternoon | National World

The above picture and video were captured from the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.