The faces of eight cold-hearted criminals locked up in Leeds this week

From peddling drugs, to robbery, violence and even murder, these are the faces of criminals who have appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week.
A drug dealer was convicted of murder by a jury following a month-long trial, a gun-toting thug terrified revellers in Leeds city centre, while a drunken passenger even had to be removed from a Leeds Bradford flight.
1. Court Round-up
Those who have faced justice this week. (pics by WYP) Photo: WYP
2. Mark Oxley
Axe-waving drug addict Mark Oxley stole the till from a pizza shop in Armley, just hours after attempting to rob an off-licence. The 50-year-old, who has a long criminal history, was also convicted of burgling two homes jut yards from where he lived, but left his DNA behind. Jailing him for eight years and six months, Judge Kate Rayfield said: “Drugs are the root cause of your offending, they have absolutely ruined your life, and you commit offences that have ruined other people’s lives.” (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
3. Solomon Samrawi
Bungling Samrawi caught the attention of police when they spotted him in Leeds wearing a balaclava, so tried to stop him. The 18-year-old took off on foot and tried to hide in a nearby shop, but was ejected because he was previously banned from the premises. The police found 40 wraps of heroin and cocaine on him. They also seized an iPhone and a Nokia, one of which showed “clear evidence” of dealing, having sent out messages advertising drugs and prices, and telling addicts he was on call 24-hours-a-day. Samrawi, of Thorpe Road, Middleton, was jailed for 27 months after admitting two counts of dealing in class A drugs. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
4. Kieron Jordan
Drunken airline passenger Kieron Jordon began causing trouble on a Turkey-bound flight from Leeds Bradford, demanding a refund because the plane was late. The 36-year-old was also convicted of attacking a doorman at a Burley pub, and then affray at a convenience store in Hyde Park after he pulled a knife out, before kicking the manager. Jordan, of Fieldhouse Drive, Moortown, has 32 previous convictions from 44 offences, including assaults and thefts. He had been held on remand since January. He was jailed 27 months in total. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
5. Cameron Collier
Gun-toting Collier terrified revellers in Leeds city centre when he and two others chased a group, with Collier carrying a gun. The 21-year-old was convicted of catalogue offences including possession of firearm after another was found at his home, along with drug dealing and wounding with intent after he stabbed a man in the leg during an argument outside of a pub in Garforth. He was deemed as dangerous by the judge, who gave Collier an extended sentence of 16 years and four months. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
6. Alga Lutondo
Drug dealer Alga Lutondo was found guilty of murder this week after a month-long trial at Leeds Crown Court. A jury unanimously found him guilty of stabbing 27-year-old Daneiko Ferguson to death in Harehills in February. The court heard that 32-year-old Lutondo had gone looking for Mr Ferguson in revenge for him "taxing" one of Lutondo's dealers- stealing her drugs. The verdict came after five days of deliberations. The jury is yet to reach a verdict on Lutondo's co-accused and will resume on Monday. Lutondo will be sentenced at a later date. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP