The faces of eight cold-hearted criminals locked up in Leeds this week

3 . Solomon Samrawi

Bungling Samrawi caught the attention of police when they spotted him in Leeds wearing a balaclava, so tried to stop him. The 18-year-old took off on foot and tried to hide in a nearby shop, but was ejected because he was previously banned from the premises. The police found 40 wraps of heroin and cocaine on him. They also seized an iPhone and a Nokia, one of which showed “clear evidence” of dealing, having sent out messages advertising drugs and prices, and telling addicts he was on call 24-hours-a-day. Samrawi, of Thorpe Road, Middleton, was jailed for 27 months after admitting two counts of dealing in class A drugs. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP