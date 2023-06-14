The face of the 'ringleader' who orchestrated the Leeds Bonfire Night riots that cost taxpayers £200,000

The terrifying large-scale disorder gripped the Leeds community on November 5, 2019 and made headlines across Britain as youths hurled fireworks, bricks and stones at police, injuring six officers.

At the heart of the disorder was Alex Stoian, who was just 15 at the time. He was sent to a young offenders institute this week for a period of 16 months, having been on the run for almost three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 18, the Romanian-born yob left Britain shortly after that night but was arrested when he landed back in the country last year.

Stoian was finally put behind bars this week.

Judge Simon Batiste said at Leeds Crown Court this week that of all the defendants he had previously dealt with from that night, his role was the “most grave”. He pelted officers with missiles and was captured on CCTV goading officers. He also took to social media afterwards to boast about his involvement.

In addition, another Romanian, Boboc Ionut, who was 17 at the time but is now 21, appeared with Stoian in court after he also fled the country. His role was seen as lesser, but was still jailed for 15 months.

Police had been called to Harehills Road and Banstead Park on the evening of November 5 after reports that unruly youths were throwing fireworks, pushing wheelie bins into the road and torching them. Officers arrived in riot gear and were pelted with the fireworks, along with chunks of concrete and stones. The riot lasted for around five hours.