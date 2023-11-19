The eight callous criminals who have been locked up at Leeds Crown Court

2 . Alicia Doyle

Gang leader Alicia Doyle attacked a cancer patient after he came out of his house to stop an unruly group causing trouble. Despite telling them he had leukaemia, 21-year-old Doyle ignored him and challenged him to a fight, before kicking him. The man fell down and Doyle kicked him in the face. He suffered double fracture of his ankle. He later described her and her gang as "fearless and feral". Doyle, of Glensdale Grove, East End Park, admitted Section 20 GBH but only on the first day of her trial. Despite a lengthy letter from Doyle highlighting her regret, the judge Recorder Jacques Algazy KC, jailed her for three years and said: “It was a vicious attack with lasting consequences. It’s so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.” (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP