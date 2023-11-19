The eight callous criminals who have been locked up at Leeds Crown Court

A rapist who targeted children and vulnerable people and a man who stabbed another to death on a Leeds street are among those starting lengthy jail sentences.
In addition, a drug dealer who claimed the £2,000 worth of cocaine found on him by police was for personal use, a man who stabbed another during an argument in an Asda car park, and Albanians who were put to work on cannabis farms to pay off trafficking gangs were also handed stints behind bars.
1. MixCollage-18-Nov-2023-12-59-PM-1929.jpg
The criminals who have faced justice in recent days. (pics from WYP) Photo: WYP
2. Alicia Doyle
Gang leader Alicia Doyle attacked a cancer patient after he came out of his house to stop an unruly group causing trouble. Despite telling them he had leukaemia, 21-year-old Doyle ignored him and challenged him to a fight, before kicking him. The man fell down and Doyle kicked him in the face. He suffered double fracture of his ankle. He later described her and her gang as "fearless and feral". Doyle, of Glensdale Grove, East End Park, admitted Section 20 GBH but only on the first day of her trial. Despite a lengthy letter from Doyle highlighting her regret, the judge Recorder Jacques Algazy KC, jailed her for three years and said: “It was a vicious attack with lasting consequences. It’s so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.” (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
3. Brendan Hall-Hey
Hall-Hey was jailed after he and his girlfriend attacked a man in an Asda car park with a knife and a hammer. Hall-Hey stabbed the man in the chest after an argument, while his partner tried to hit him with the hammer. The victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary to receive treatment to one knife wound to his arm and three to his abdomen. Both defendants were recognised from the footage and arrested. Hall-Hey, aged 27, of Smirthwaite View, Normanton later admitted Section 18 GBH with intent and possession of a bladed article. Westwood, aged 25, of the same address, admitted Section 20 GBH without intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. Westwood received a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years. Hall-Hey was given four-and-a-half years' jail. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
4. Kaiden WIlliams
Williams was jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter for stabbing a man to death. He was cleared of murder after the jury was told that the victim, Peter Wass, had gone looking for Williams armed with a baseball bat and wearing a balaclava. It was thought Mr Wass, and his friends, had been searching the Chapeltown area looking for 22-year-old Williams over a dispute, probably related to criminality. Williams, armed with a "zombie knife" plunged it into Mr Wass' chest, piercing his heart after being confronted. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
5. Brandon Ismay
Ismay was jailed after police stopped and searched a car in the Bramley area, and found him to have more than £2,000 worth of cocaine. He claimed it was personal use, which was rejected by the Crown, and he admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs. The 25-year-old, who now lives in Withernsea in East Yorkshire, was given a 33-month jail term. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
6. Stilian Xhira
Albanian Xhira was "sold a dream" when he paid a gang to be smuggled into the UK, but ended up tending to a cannabis farm in Wakefield. Leeds Crown Court heard that acting on a tip-off, officers raided the terraced property on October 16 and found two first-floor rooms filled with cannabis plants, along with the usual set-up of lights, transformers, fans and ventilation equipment. The electricity had also been bypassed. The operation was worth up to £60,000. The 30-year-old was jailed for 21 months. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP