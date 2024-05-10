Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been arrested after a fight at a Leeds pub.

West Yorkshire Police were called to The Crooked Clock, Hunslet, shortly after 9.15pm on Saturday (May 4).

They had received reports of a fight involving “several people” at the Sussex Avenue pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crooked Clock pub in Hunslet (Photo by Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two female suspects and one male suspect were arrested, and a police cordon was in place while officers carried out enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a fight involving several people at The Crooked Clock, Sussex Avenue, Hunslet, shortly after 9:15pm on Saturday night (4/5).