The Crooked Clock Hunslet: Man and two women arrested after fight breaks out at Leeds pub
West Yorkshire Police were called to The Crooked Clock, Hunslet, shortly after 9.15pm on Saturday (May 4).
They had received reports of a fight involving “several people” at the Sussex Avenue pub.
Two female suspects and one male suspect were arrested, and a police cordon was in place while officers carried out enquiries.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a fight involving several people at The Crooked Clock, Sussex Avenue, Hunslet, shortly after 9:15pm on Saturday night (4/5).
“Two females and a male were arrested in connection with the incident.”