The Crooked Clock Leeds: Man seriously injured after being attacked outside Hunslet pub
Police were called to Sussex Avenue, Hunslet, shortly before 12.30am today (Saturday September 2). They had received a report that a man had been assaulted outside the Crooked Clock pub.
Officers and paramedics were sent to the street and found a man in his forties with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.29am today (Saturday), police received a report to say that a man had been assaulted outside The Crooked Clock pub in Sussex Avenue, Hunslet.
“Police and ambulance attended and found a man in his forties with serious injuries. “He was taken to hospital for further treatment, where his condition is said to be serious.”
Leeds District CID is investigating the attack, and wants anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Live Chat facility, quoting crime reference number 13230487941.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.