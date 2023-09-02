A man has been seriously injured after being assaulted outside a Leeds pub.

Police were called to Sussex Avenue, Hunslet, shortly before 12.30am today (Saturday September 2). They had received a report that a man had been assaulted outside the Crooked Clock pub.

Officers and paramedics were sent to the street and found a man in his forties with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to Sussex Street, Hunslet, after a man was assaulted outside the Crooked Clock pub (Photo by Google)

Leeds District CID is investigating the attack, and wants anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Live Chat facility, quoting crime reference number 13230487941.