PICS: West Yorkshire Police

The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week

These are some of the criminals who have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court over the last seven days.

Each of these cases was covered by your Yorkshire Evening Post. READ MORE: Idiotic' burglar caught after leaving his blood at scene in Leeds Co-op store raid

A burglar stole a dead grandmother's ashes during a 34,000 raid on a family home. Daniel Fryer took part in the break-in as a mum, dad, seven-year-old child and a newborn baby were asleep at the house. Sent to YOI for 40 months.

1. 'Low life' burglar stole dead grandmother's ashes during raid on family home

A burglar stole a dead grandmother's ashes during a 34,000 raid on a family home. Daniel Fryer took part in the break-in as a mum, dad, seven-year-old child and a newborn baby were asleep at the house. Sent to YOI for 40 months.
other
Buy a Photo
A paedophile "prostituted" two vulnerable girls by paying them for sexual services after targeting them on Instagram. Nicholas McEntee was out of prison on licence for sex offences against children when he again used social media to prey on his latest victims.

2. Instagram paedophile 'prostituted' vulnerable underage girls by paying them for sexual services at flat in Leeds

A paedophile "prostituted" two vulnerable girls by paying them for sexual services after targeting them on Instagram. Nicholas McEntee was out of prison on licence for sex offences against children when he again used social media to prey on his latest victims.
other
Buy a Photo
A driver caused chaos on the M62 as he swerved across three lanes of the motorway for 15 miles before crashing. A court heart Wayne Thompson was foaming at the mouth as he opened the door of his Vauxhall Astra and stuck his leg out as he drove at high speed.

3. Driver stuck his leg out of car at high speed and was 'foaming at the mouth' as he caused three crashes in M62 chaos

A driver caused chaos on the M62 as he swerved across three lanes of the motorway for 15 miles before crashing. A court heart Wayne Thompson was foaming at the mouth as he opened the door of his Vauxhall Astra and stuck his leg out as he drove at high speed.
other
Buy a Photo
Two teenagers were caught on camera as they tried to break into a house in Leeds.'Charlie Waite, 19, and Jack Heggerty, 18, were recognised from CCTV footage of the failed burglary at the house

4. Teenage burglars caught on camera as they tried to break into house in Leeds

Two teenagers were caught on camera as they tried to break into a house in Leeds.'Charlie Waite, 19, and Jack Heggerty, 18, were recognised from CCTV footage of the failed burglary at the house
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3