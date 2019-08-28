The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week

3. Driver stuck his leg out of car at high speed and was 'foaming at the mouth' as he caused three crashes in M62 chaos

A driver caused chaos on the M62 as he swerved across three lanes of the motorway for 15 miles before crashing. A court heart Wayne Thompson was foaming at the mouth as he opened the door of his Vauxhall Astra and stuck his leg out as he drove at high speed.

