The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week

Each of these cases was covered by your Yorkshire Evening Post. READ MORE: Idiotic' burglar caught after leaving his blood at scene in Leeds Co-op store raid
2. Instagram paedophile 'prostituted' vulnerable underage girls by paying them for sexual services at flat in Leeds
other
3. Driver stuck his leg out of car at high speed and was 'foaming at the mouth' as he caused three crashes in M62 chaos
other
4. Teenage burglars caught on camera as they tried to break into house in Leeds
jpimedia
View more