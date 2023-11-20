A “sophisticated” cannabis farm was discovered at a derelict pub in Holbeck, complete with security cameras rigged up to watch out for police.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bulls Head, in St Matthew’s Street, has stood empty for years with smashed windows around the perimeter of the formerly popular boozer and metal sheets in place of its front door.

But earlier this year, it became home to two Albanian immigrants who used it as a base to tend to 504 cannabis plants estimated to be worth more than £270,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bledi Allaraj, 21, and Ditmir Alijaj, 22, both of no fixed abode, were busted by police on August 31 in a raid on the pub where they had been living.

Bledi Allaraj, 21, left, and Ditmir Alijaj, 22, both of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis after they were caught tending to more than 500 plants at the former home of The Bulls Head pub, in St Matthew’s Street, Holbeck, Leeds. They were sentenced to three years' imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court on November 17. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

They initially tried to escape through a hole in the roof, but were arrested and later pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis. The pair were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on November 17.

Prosecuting, Jennifer Gatland explained that the former pub looked like a building site and that the front door had been barricaded from the inside when police tried to enter.

When they eventually got in, they found a “large scale” farm with three grow rooms as well as Allaraj and Alijaj’s living quarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also found a system had been set up using Ring Doorbell cameras taped to holes in doors to keep an eye out for potential intruders.

The defendants had an escape route prepared which they used during the raid, with a ladder up to the loft where a hole in the roof gave them access to the top of the building.

They were seen “frantically” using their phones, one of which was later found to have been subject to a factory reset. The other phone showed clips of the footage recorded using the Ring Doorbell system.

It was concluded that Allaraj and Alijaj were not victims of modern slavery as they were seemingly free to leave the building and there were videos of them “enjoying themselves” in other locations. It was also found that there was no evidence of them having tried to contact friends or relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC said: “This was a sophisticated and professional operation. It was designed to produce significant quantities of cannabis.”

He added: “Looking after this quantity of cannabis and the number of plants and the value of the crop without any significant direct supervision can’t be characterised as a limited function.”