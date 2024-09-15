West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from August 2023 to July 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 9.151 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 572 burglaries between August 2023 and July 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Gipton South There were 149 burglaries recorded in Gipton South between August 2023 and July 2024 | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse recorded 145 burglaries between August 2023 and July 2023 | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Burley Burley recorded 138 burglaries between August 2023 and July 2024 | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . Little London and Sheepscar There were 115 burglaries recorded in Little London and Sheepscar between August 2023 and July | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales