Data provided to the Yorkshire Evening has shown which areas of Leeds and Wakefield have seen the most reports of dog thefts to police.

Through a freedom of information request, West Yorkshire Police have disclosed the figures on how many reports of dog thefts it received in each of its Neighbourhood Policing Team districts. The figures show that across the whole of West Yorkshire, 121 reports of dog thefts were made in 2022, though so far only one has resulted in a charge or summons.

The overall figures are similar in 2021, when 122 reports of dogs being stolen were made, of which only one has resulted in a charge or summons so far. The figures also show that the most stolen breed of dog in 2022 in West Yorkshire was an American Bulldog, while in 2021 it was a French Bulldog.

Below are the figures for each area of Wakefield and Leeds.

Overall figures The figures showed that across West Yorkshire in 2022 there was 121 dog theft reports, though only one has so far resulted in a charge or summons.

North East Wakefield The most dog thefts in 2022 reported to West Yorkshire Police was in the North East Wakefield district, which includes Knottingley, Castleford, Pontefract and Airedale. 12 reports were made to police, up from just two made in 2021.

North West and South Wakefield The policing team that covers North West and South Wakefield - which includes Hemsworth, Crofton, Ossett and Sandal - received 10 reports of dog thefts in the district in 2022, up from just two in 2021.

East Leeds East Leeds - which includes Harehills, Burmantofts, Garforth and Seacroft - recorded the most dog thefts in the city for both 2021, when 17 dogs were stolen, and 2021, when nine were reported stolen.