Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road.
Police teams work alongside West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, which says its aim is to encourage safe speeds across the road network and not just where there are fixed or mobile cameras. Camera types can be interchangeable at each location where speeding is a concern, meaning enforcement may be undertaken by a fixed or mobile safety camera at any given time.
Here are the 23 confirmed locations where mobile speed cameras may be present in Leeds this week. The locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.