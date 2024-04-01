Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road.

Police teams work alongside West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, which says its aim is to encourage safe speeds across the road network and not just where there are fixed or mobile cameras. Camera types can be interchangeable at each location where speeding is a concern, meaning enforcement may be undertaken by a fixed or mobile safety camera at any given time.

Here are the 23 confirmed locations where mobile speed cameras may be present in Leeds this week. The locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.

1 . A61 Wakefield Road/Leeds Road - 30mph Rothwell, between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . A65 Otley Road - 30mph Guiseley, between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Broad Lane - 30mph Bramley, between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Otley Old Road - 30mph Between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . A58 Whitehall Road - 30mph Drighlington, between 40m east of King Street and 75m east of Old Lane Photo: Google Photo Sales