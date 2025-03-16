The 19 worst areas of Leeds for drug crime in 2024 according to police figures including Harehills, Beeston and Armley

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 16th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

The 19 Leeds areas to have recorded the most drugs crime in 2024 have been named by new police figures.

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse.

There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from January to December 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,087 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 19 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded 415 drug offences in 2024

1. City centre

Leeds City Centre recorded 415 drug offences in 2024 | National World

Beeston & Cottingley recorded the second most drug offences in 2024, with 233 reported to police

2. Beeston West & Cottingley

Beeston & Cottingley recorded the second most drug offences in 2024, with 233 reported to police | National World Photo: National World

Lincoln Green & St James recorded 116 drug crimes in 2024

3. Lincoln Green & St James

Lincoln Green & St James recorded 116 drug crimes in 2024 | James Hardisty

Harehills North recorded 99 drug related offences in 2024

4. Harehills North

Harehills North recorded 99 drug related offences in 2024 | National World

Harehills South recorded 94 drug offences throughout 2024

5. Harehills South

Harehills South recorded 94 drug offences throughout 2024 | National World Photo: National World

Cross Flatts Park and Garnets recorded 85 drug-related crimes in 2024

6. Cross Flatts Park and Garnets

Cross Flatts Park and Garnets recorded 85 drug-related crimes in 2024 | National World

