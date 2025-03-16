There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse.

There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from January to December 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,087 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 19 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds City Centre recorded 415 drug offences in 2024

2 . Beeston West & Cottingley Beeston & Cottingley recorded the second most drug offences in 2024, with 233 reported to police

3 . Lincoln Green & St James Lincoln Green & St James recorded 116 drug crimes in 2024

4 . Harehills North Harehills North recorded 99 drug related offences in 2024

5 . Harehills South Harehills South recorded 94 drug offences throughout 2024

6 . Cross Flatts Park and Garnets Cross Flatts Park and Garnets recorded 85 drug-related crimes in 2024